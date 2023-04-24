Nigeria’s President Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to adopt the working governance model of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the administration of the country, to ensure that Nigeria begins to work again for its people.

The Anambra State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Amb. Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi gave the advice in a chat with newsmen in Awka.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Comrade Obi Emeka was speaking on the state of affairs of Anambra vis-a-vis the strategic steps taken by the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo in the past one year, to advance the development of the state.

According to the Anambra NYCN Chair, Governor Soludo has always been a great asset to Ndigbo and his foray into the politics of Anambra has marked the introduction of his transformative ideologies into the state governance.

These ideologies he said, is already setting Anambra State on the verge of becoming a reference point in terms of holistic economic transformation, people-oriented governance, world-class infrastructure, public-private partnership, among other positive accomplishments.

Obi said as Soludo’s Anambra vision thrives, there is the tendency that it will engender a disruptive change in the way leadership is perceived and run in the Southeast, and as such, set high standards for his co-governors in the region.

“The Southeast region boasts of one of its greatest assets in Governor Chukwuma Soludo especially with his responsive system of governance in Anambra.

“In Soludo, we are again seeing a visionary in the mould M.I Okpara, who put the region first and took strategic steps that the people are enjoying today.

“When I hear Mr governor talk about building a liveable and prosperous homeland, and his vision for Anambra to become a preferred choice for investment, leisure and commerce, I see a man who believes in Ndigbo, as a unique tribe.

“That is evident in his belief that the true renaissance of the Black race can actually begin in Anambra, proceed to the Southeastern region and then transcend to Nigeria and the continent.

“Soludo’s love for a better-developed and economically viable Southeastern region can only be summed up in his relentless drive for a liveable and prosperous Anambra. That’s the starting point,” Obi emphasized.

The Anambra youths leader believes there is a lot the region will achieve, if her other governors adopt the Soludo model of governance, which places emphasis on the growth and development of the Igbo homeland.

He further said this will completely eradicate the negative governance patterns that have plunged some states of the Southeast into backwardness, economic bankruptcy, lack of confidence in government among other negative indices.

“As Ndigbo, we must begin to have a genuine handshake across the states and that can only be possible if the handshakes are for the right reasons.

“A situation whereby the governor of Abia or Enugu or Imo for instance, takes a cue from Anambra’s development blueprint that is working and vice versa, is what is required for the region to flourish.

“Soludo has set a model that is working already and can be emulated and replicated in other states.

“Today in Anambra, we have people who hitherto, would not want to commit anything towards the work in the state, now queuing up at the State Revenue House, to pay their taxes and levies, without compulsion. This is because they have seen that their money can actually work for them.

“They have seen quality roads that will stand the test if time springing up here and there and they feel obliged to be part of the growth process. That’s the Soludo magic that is restoring the people’s confidence in government.

“Parts of the state that were hitherto, under siege by criminals are now being reclaimed and the natives are returning back home. The health, education, works, entertainment and commerce sectors are being repositioned and sustainable reforms beings implemented. These are foundational steps being entrenched by Governor Soludo and in the coming years, when the fruits will start coming, Ndi Anambra and indeed Ndigbo, will have every reason to celebrate.

“That’s the reason why we as youths, have decided to support Mr Governor, because the mandate he has assumed, is one that will guarantee a secured future for us and our children,”

Obi Emeka concluded.