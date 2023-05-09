Abuja Court jails tax collector for inflicting injuries

Kunle Dada May 9, 2023 0
Nigeria Latest News
 A Dei-Dei area court in Abuja has sentenced a tax collector identified as Abba Musa to 14 months imprisonment for causing hurt and mischief. Musa, who lives in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing hurt and mischief and prayed the court for leniency.
 The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, informed the court that the complainant, Ifeanyi Okoro, on the 2nd of May reported at Galadima Police Station that the accused attacked him without provocation and caused him injuries in the nose and mouth. The prosecutor also explained that the complainant alleged that Musa took his Infinix phone worth N40,000.
 He said that the offences contravened sections 240 and 337 of the Penal Code. Justice Saminu Suleiman, in his ruling, sentenced the accused to 14 months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine and warned him to desist from crime.

