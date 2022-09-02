Not all politicians are leaders,

not all humans have an intellect

of humanity, some are heartless

like Hadeston who claims that

he is so patriotic that he would

switch off the oxygen to a foreigner

to save or protect a South African life!

He won’t hesitate to sacrifice a foreigner,

he won’t shillyshally to switch off the oxygen

supply to a non-national to save a South African,

so he made the shameless and ruthless comment

as he scolded the foreigners for overburdening South

Africa’s healthcare system, it is clear that the monster

of xenophobia can shove one into nastiness and sickness.

Ndaba Sibanda