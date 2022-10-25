As part of measures to rid the service of bad eggs and ensure discipline in order to reposition the Corps against all forms of negative vices, the Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar has announced the approval by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), to discipline a total of 31 officers and men of Corps involved in various degrees of offences.

The CG confirmed this during management meeting at the NSCDC National Headquarters, where he vowed and reiterated his determination not to allow errant officers portray the corps in bad light under his leadership.

According to him, the actions of the erring personnel made it imperative to invoke internal disciplinary mechanism by setting up disciplinary committees which carried out investigation and orderly room trial for various offences and spelt out recommendation of different sanctions to the Board for Approval.

“Consequently, 31 officers and men involved in different acts deemed unbecoming of personnel of the Corps are to face different sanctions.

“Among them, 15 were dismissed from service, 9 are to face compulsory retirement, 7 were given suspension while the remaining two are to face interdiction and demotion respectively,” a statement from DCC Olusola Odumosu, the Director, Public Relations

NSCDC NHQ, Abuja said.

According to him, further breakdown indicates that among the numbers dismissed include one ASC1, two CCA, three AIC, three CA111, two CA11, one CA1, one IC and one AIC face dismissal and prosecution.

“The suspended officers include two Deputy Commandants of Corps, three Assistant Commandant of Corps, one Assistant Superintendent of Corps ASCII and one CAII.

“The board also approved the interdiction of an Inspector of Corps (IC) and demotion of one other Inspector of Corps (IC).

“The 31 affected personnel were sanctioned for offences raging from job racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, forgery, absence without leave (AWOL), dishonesty, economic sabotage among others among others,” he said.

Odumosu said following the disgraceful conduct of the concerned officers, the Commandant General has called on all personnel to uphold the Corps’ Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Code of Ethics, discipline and adherence to Public Service Rules.

Odumosu continued; “the CG warns that the sanctions meted out to erring personnel should serve as deterrent to others as unethical conducts will not be condoned in the Corps.

“The CG however promised to reward officers and men who excel in their various assignments as a motivation for good conducts and dedication to service.”