2023 WWC: 10 Women Super Falcons hold Canada to a stalemate

The Super Falcons of Nigeria began their campaign in the 2023 World Cup with a barren draw following a tough contest at against Canada.

Super Falcons 19-year-old midfielder Deborah Abiodiun was shown the red card following a hard tackle on a Canadian – becoming the first player to receive the danger card in the tournament. A penalty was awarded for the bad tackle which was fortunately saved by the Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie.

Nigeria now sits at the third spot in group B after a point earned against Canada. They will play their next game on the 27th of this month against table toppers Australia.