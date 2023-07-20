Taiwo Awoniyi pledges support for the Super Falcon

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has pledged his support for the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they will make their 9th consecutive appearance at this year’s Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Canada and Australia which is slated to commence today.

The team under the guidance of Randy Waldrum will open their campaign against host nation Canada on Friday 21st July. They will then play Australia in the second game in Group B on the 27th of the same month. Their last game of the group will be against the Republic of Ireland next month.

In his short message revealed to Eagles Tracker, Awoniyi said:

“I wish the Super Falcons all the very best in the World”, Awoniyi told Eagles tracker.

“I believe you can do it, and you’re going to make everyone in the country proud. Go, girls!”

Falcons are set to beat their record for the best performance in which they reached the quarter-finals in 1999 but were knocked out by Brazil.