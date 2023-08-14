Zuckerberg Withdraws From Cage Fight Plans with Musk, Cites Lack of Seriousness

Meta’s Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has decided to step away from the proposed cage fight challenge with Elon Musk after determining that the Tesla CEO’s intentions were not sincere.

Earlier this year, reports circulated that the two rival billionaires had tentatively agreed to a face-off in June, prompted by Musk’s tweet expressing his willingness to engage in a cage fight. Responding to Musk’s tweet, Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook and Instagram, playfully wrote, “send me location” alongside a screenshot of Musk’s message.

However, Zuckerberg took to the social media platform Threads on Sunday to convey a change of heart. He stated, “I believe we can collectively conclude that Elon’s commitment isn’t genuine, and it’s time to move on.” He also revealed that he had extended a legitimate proposal for a specific date, with Dana White, the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, offering to organize the event as a genuine charity competition.

Zuckerberg, known to have undergone mixed martial arts training with Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya, showcased his expertise in the field by participating in his first jiujitsu tournament earlier this year.

Contrastingly, Musk had disclosed last week that he was preparing for the fight by lifting weights, humorously mentioning, “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Reflecting on the situation, Zuckerberg expressed his disappointment, stating, “Elon continuously evades confirming a definitive date, initially cites the need for surgery, and now proposes a practice round in my own backyard.”

Emphasizing his stance, Zuckerberg affirmed, “Should Elon decide to genuinely commit to a concrete date and formal event, he is aware of how to reach me. Otherwise, it’s time to shift my focus towards engaging with individuals who are genuinely dedicated to the sport.”

Musk, the proprietor of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, alluded to the possibility of an “epic location” in Italy for the potential fight.