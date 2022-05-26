Thursday, May 26, 2022
Zlatan Ibrahimović’s professional career is at risk as the Swedish is set to be out for 8 months
Oladimeji Adeoye

Ibrahimović’s professional career may have just come to an end after the Swedish forward is expected to be out for 7-8 months following an injury on his knee in Lyon, France. The 40 years old striker has suffered some records of injury this season which has kept him out of action for Milan. He missed Milan European encounter this season against Liverpool and Atlético Madrid due to Achilles irritations.

His 11 goal contribution for Milan this season in the Serie A helped Milan to triumph after 11 years. They became champions of Italy again after 11 years of drought.

Ibrahimović became one of the notorious footballers not to win the Champions League having plied his trade with top clubs like Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United.

AC Milan announced that Zlatan Ibrahimović underwent an operation on his left knee at the Hospital Jean Mermoz in Lyon. The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between 7 and 8 months.

They won their 19th trophy in history after defeating Sassuolo by 3-1, thanks to Frankie Kessie’s goal and Olivia Giroud’s brace

On his Facebook page, Zlatan said:

“For the past six months, I played without an ACL in my left knee.

Swollen knee for six months.

I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months.

Took more than 20 injections in six months.

Emptied the knee once a week for six months.

Painkillers every day for six months.

Barely slept for six months because of the pain.

Never suffered so much on and off the pitch.

I made something impossible something possible.

In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise.

Today I have a new ACL and another trophy”

