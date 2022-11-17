Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Constitutional Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome has described as laughable, claims that Nigeria is indivisible.

Ozekhome, who is also a Human Right Activist, believes those with such views should better learn from the breakaway Republic of Russia, Ukraine Central Asia, among others.

He disclosed this while speaking as a guest lecturer at the 11th Zik Lecture Series held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in honour of former president of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

This year’s edition had as its theme, “Nigeria in the Throes of Insecurity Towards 2023: Any Panacea?”.

Commenting on the perceived indivisibility of Nigeria, Ozekhome regretted that successive leaderships had taken the nation’s unity and indivisibility for granted, stressing that the indices that guarantee unity must be nurtured.

In his words: “I heartily guffaw at times when I hear Nigerian leaders mouth moral platitudes and ineffective liberal disquisitions about the indivisibility and indisolubility of Nigeria.

“I roar with laughter, because, old Russia made the same historical mistake.

“It was forced to dissolve on December 26, 1991 by declaration No. 142 – H of the Soviet of the Republic of the Supreme Soviet.”

The outspoken lawyer said Nigeria’s trouble is squarely leadership failure, adding that followership constituted another major outstanding challenge confronting the nation.

He canvassed for total scrapping of what he termed 360 behemoth lower green chambers of House of Representatives as one of the panacea to Nigeria’s problem, while 109 Senators would be left to represent the country.

Speaking on the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Ozekhome called for his immediate release, insisting that his protracted detention would further aggravate the insecurity in the southeast.

“Nnamdi Kanu is not a separatist. He is fighting a self-determination course which is globally recognized. IPOB didn’t start violent.

“It was peaceful until September 14 when the army invaded Kanu’s home.

“Let me seize this opportunity to beg Mr. President, on bended knees, without prejudice, to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“We’re not saying he should subvert justice. What will bring peace to the region is not his continued detention,” he added.