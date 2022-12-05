In the Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2022, Zenith Bank Plc was named “Bank of the Year.” The prize was presented to Zenith Bank at the awards ceremony held in London by the Financial Times Group’s “The Banker Magazine” in appreciation of the bank’s strong management, good business model and strategy, support for small businesses, and initiatives to reduce energy consumption.

The Banker reports that Nigeria’s competition for Bank of the Year was among the fiercest on the continent this year, fitting given that it is the continent’s largest economy.

Recall that the bank was earlier this year named by the Group as the “Number One Bank in Nigeria” for Tier-1 Capital.

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the bank’s group managing director and chief executive officer, said the honor demonstrates the bank’s perseverance as an organization in the face of extremely difficult operating conditions made worse by chronic macroeconomic headwinds.

“Indeed, being recognised by The Banker – the world’s longest-running international banking title is an acknowledgment of the resilience of the Zenith brand as the leading financial institution in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.”

He praised Jim Ovia, the organization’s founder and chairman, and the board for their leadership in setting the groundwork and creating the framework for a long-lasting and prosperous institution, emphasizing that the board had also displayed exceptional leadership.

The prize, which is considered the gold standard for banking excellence, is up for contention, and winners are picked in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.

A number of awards have been given to Zenith Bank in recognition of its track record of outstanding performance, including Best Bank in Nigeria for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards and recognition as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the 13th consecutive year in the Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine.