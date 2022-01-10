President Muhammadu Buhari is going tougher on bandits just as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is busy warning its chieftains who fueling claims that the party has zoned its 2023 Presidential ticket to the North.

The obviously troubled PDP wants those behind such claims to apply the brakes immediately, pointing out that it has not taken a decision on zoning its Presidential ticket to any part of the country.

The party said so while reacting to comments and speculations from certain individuals claiming that it has zoned its Presidential ticket to a particular part of the country, adding that the speculations are completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of the party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement explained that for the avoidance of doubt, the party is founded on democratic principles, stressing that every its action, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of the nation are reinforced and promoted.

PDP is therefore, urging Nigerians, its teeming members and supporters to disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled.

It thanked Nigerians across board for the overwhelming interest they have in the Party as their sure platform to Rescue and Rebuild the nation from misrule and urged them to remain united and focused as it join forces for the task ahead.

However, President Buhari said that the latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront the enemies of humanity.

He has vowed that bandits and other criminals killing innocent citizens in Zamfara and other parts of the North-West geopolitical zone of the country will soon become history.

Buhari was speaking while expressing outrage over several villagers that were massacred by bandits in Zamfara State, adding that his administration is not going to relent in the current military operations to get rid of the thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackle the monster of terrorism head on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws’’, Buhari said.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said that the President appealed to the affected communities for patience saying; “we are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life”.

While extending his sympathy to the survivors and families of those killed, Buhari said that the Nigerian Army and the Air Force are working together to get rid of the callous criminals as they acquire more equipment to track down and eliminate criminal gangs that are subjecting innocent people to the reign of terror, including the illegal imposition of taxes on the communities under siege.