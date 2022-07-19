The Football Association of Zambia has written to CAF over what they tagged “poor officiating” by Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe who awarded a late penalty against them during their semi-final game against Banyana Banyana. South Africa advanced to the final and will challenge host nation Morocco, who defeated 9 women Falcons in the second tier of the semis.

In their petitions, sent to CAF:

They have called for a review of the late penalty awarded against them during the game last night.

They called for the penalty to be cancelled, requesting a replay and Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse should be banned for her unprofessional approach.

Furthermore, they highlighted a similar horrendous situation that took place during their quarter-final stages game and nothing was done to address it.

Super Falcons could follow in the same direction, with the team suffering two unjustifiable red cards in the second half of the game.