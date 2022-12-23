By Merit Ugolo

The Lagos State Government has again reiterated the need for players in the hospitality industry and owners of leisure spots to pre-register for any event with over 250 expected guests.

The Director-General of Lagos Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola stated this at a stakeholder parley held recently at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos which was jointly presided over by him and the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe.

He explained that pre-registration has become necessary for safe operations during the yuletide period and beyond so as to prevent avoidable accidents and chaotic situations.

According to him, the meeting was put together by the two Agencies to sensitise the business owners who plan to host or organise events, particularly during the yuletide period, to consider the environment and safety of the people by obtaining necessary permits from the State Government.

His words: “The meeting became necessary considering the rate of reports of safety and pollution infractions received by the agencies in recent times, which according to him, must be properly addressed”.

He listed the mandatory safety checks needed for hitch-free events to include Fire safety prevention measures, deployment of Certified Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) personnel, professional handling of chemicals and other hazardous materials, the use of Protective Personal Equipment when on duty (PPE), overcrowding and provision of multiple exits, adequate security, installation of informative signage to guide visitors and engagement of licensed food handlers to prevent food poisoning among others.

“We have the approval of Mr. Governor to ensure that any event above 250 crowds should be registered with us, while crowds above 500, must not only register but have on the ground our trained safety marshals and representative of other relevant sister agencies to monitor, coordinate and prevent unseen situations. Obtaining approval for a noise permit is sacrosanct to the issuance of our safety certificate”, Mojola reaffirmed.

On her part, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe urged Lagosians to comply with all environmental laws guiding the conduct of every resident of the State.

Fasawe said, “We can make merry without making noise and be a good neighbour and respect the right of others to a peaceful environment, particularly, within our communities. In as much as we cannot isolate the metropolitan city from social activities, hence the need to regulate our activities for a peaceful coexistence and harmonious working relationship”.

“The Government is not unmindful of the peculiarity of this season to your sector and that is why we are taking this step to ensure it is a win-win situation for us all”. Fasawe averred

She also expressed satisfaction with some of the operators that have yielded to the advice of the agency towards controlling and managing the sound from their facilities, urging others to emulate them and be more involved in activities within their host community.