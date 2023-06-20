Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Yul Edochie is under the influence of juju – Solomon Buchi.

Yul Edochie is under the influence of juju – Solomon Buchi.

Osniff Daniel June 20, 2023 0
Yul Edochie

Nigerian writer and social media influencer, Solomon Buchi has condemned Yul Edochie’s horrendous infidelity against his first wife.

Buchi says the Nollywood actor could be under the influence of voodoo because to him it is not normal for a man to cheat on his wife who built with him, forced polygamy on her and sadly lost his first son, yet he’s seen on social media broadcasting his life and that of his mistress.

“I don’t have a penchant for believing stories of juju, but to me, Yul Edochie seems like someone under the influence of juju. How do you cheat on your wife who built with you, try to force polygamy on her after you were caught and so sadly, you lost a child, and shortly after, you’re on Facebook broadcasting your life with your mistress-cum-forced-second-wife. It’s sad to see. Silly episodes that make no sense and leave no lesson to learn. What reduced a traditional Igbo man to vegetable? At least consider May. Crazy stuff.”

