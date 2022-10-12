The Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of Young People’s Party, YPP for the 2023 general elections, High Chief Dr Chinedu Umeadi, has sympathized with the people of Ugbene, Ugbenu, Obaofemmili in Awka North and International Building Materials Market, Ogidi over the flood menace affecting them.

The floods have taken over homes and destroyed businesses and properties worth billions of naira, thereby rendering the affected homeless, while sending some of the victims out of business.

In some parts of the state, many have died as a result of the incident.

Speaking on the development in Awka, Dr Umeadi bemoaned the loss the people have suffered and charged the Federal and the State Governments to come to the rescue of those affected communities and markets within Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The medical expert who described the flood incident as pathetic and terrible however, charged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the rescue of those affected communities and markets within Anambra Central Senatorial District.

He begged NEMA and SEMA to provide succour to the affected victims as well as finding a lasting solution to the ugly situation to forestall a reoccurrence in the future.

“I call on government to intervene by providing succour to the affected victims as well as finding a lasting solution to the ugly situation to forestall a reoccurrence in the future,” he said.

Dr Umeadi was also of the opinion that the government representatives from the zone at the National Assembly and State Assembly levels have a lot of contributions to make towards cushioning the excruciating effects of the ravaging flood on the Anambra Central indigenes there to help them return to their normal lives and businesses within the nearest possible time.