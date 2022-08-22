“But as for me, God will redeem my life. He will snatch me from the power of the grave.” (Psalms 49:15)

Favoured child of God, do you know you’ve been delivered?

Through Jesus’ finished work, you’ve been snatched from the grips of death and now sit together with Jesus at God’s right hand.

Be strong and courageous. For God is with you.

No matter what difficulties you may be facing, He’ll surely deliver you from them.

He is your Saviour and friend. His favour surrounds you like a shield.

Nothing will catch you off guard because He will be the one protecting you.

If and when you do wander off the path He prepared for you and venture into the valley of the shadow of death, do not fear, for even there, He is with you. And He’ll surely bring you to safety.

Equip yourself with His promises. Fill your mind, your heart, and your mouth with His Word.

Declare with a loud voice that you are redeemed.

For it’s true! Jesus went to the depths of hell to deliver you.

And as He has risen, so have you!

Rest in His finished work, and be delivered!

Be Greatly Blessed!

*Prayer:*

Father, thank you for being my deliverer.

No matter what troubles I find myself in, I can always be sure that you’ll be there to save me, protect me, and guide me.

Through Jesus’ work, you’ve snatched me from the grips of hell and death.

You’ve saved me from the clutches of the evil one.

And if even death and hell can’t keep Jesus from saving me, what can?

So I rest in you Lord. I’ll continue to sing praises to you even when I’ve wandered into the valley of the shadow of death. Even there, you’re with me.

I revel in my new found freedom. For that whom the Son makes free, is free indeed!

I now walk in victory in all areas of my life. Spiritually, mentally, physically, emotionally, financially.

Blessed be your name!

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!