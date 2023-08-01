YouTuber spends over $14,000 to transform into Dog

A Tokyo-based YouTuber known as Toco spent over $14,000 for a custom costume designed to transform him to a collie (a breed of dog).

While walking in the streets, actual four-legged creatures approached Toco before darting away.

According to Toco, it’s been his wish since he was a child. “I think it was a desire to transform,” he told The Daily Mail. “I’ve thought about it since I can remember.”

However, Toco has kept this revelation from many of his friends, with only a few of his friends and family knowing. “I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with,” he shared. “They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog; for the same reason why I can’t show my real face… I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird.”

According to him, his friends and family seemed very surprised to learn he became an animal.

As for why he chose to transform into a collie breed? He felt a big animal close to his size would be good considering that it would be a realistic model. Toco described that there were no restrictions, and he could move in it. He noted that if one moved too much, it will not look like a dog.

According to Zeppet—the company that created the realistic costume, the disguise took 40 days to make.

“At the request of a customer, we made a model of a dog suit,” Zeppet’s website reads. “Modeled after a collie, it reproduces the realistic appearance of a real, quadrupedal dog.”