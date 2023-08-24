YouTube Introduces Rounded Edges to Enhance User Experience

In a recent development, YouTube has announced the implementation of rounded edges on the main video player featured on YouTube.com. This update was confirmed by spokesperson Allison Toh in a conversation with The Verge on Tuesday. The rounded edges are set to be rolled out to all users, ensuring a consistent experience across the platform. While not everyone might be observing these changes at present, they are expected to become visible gradually.

The addition of rounded corners was brought to light after keen-eyed users noticed the alteration while browsing YouTube on the web in the last couple of days. One user even provided a screenshot showcasing the updated interface. The general consensus seems to be that the rounded corners bring an aesthetically pleasing touch to the overall appearance of YouTube’s desktop design. This design cohesion is highlighted by the presence of rounded corners not only on the video player itself but also on the thumbnails situated alongside.

It’s worth noting that the rounded corners are currently visible exclusively in the standard-sized video player. In theater mode, where videos expand to the edges of the browser window, the corners retain their traditional right angles.

According to Toh, this change is a part of YouTube’s ongoing efforts to refine their design, following the series of updates introduced back in October. These previous modifications included a more precise method for fast forwarding or rewinding videos. As YouTube continues to enhance its platform, users can anticipate further refinements aimed at improving the viewing experience.