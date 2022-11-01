The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Relatded Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged youths to shun all forms of crime and to rather project their god-given talents positively.

The ICPC Osun State Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner (RACC), Mr. Demola Bakare, fsi, gave the charge at a three-day programme aimed at discouraging crime among youths, organised by Hope Innovators Boot Conference (HIBC) at the Opolo (Brain) Innovation Hub inside the Osun State University, Osogbo, recently.

The programme was preceeded by a media parley during which the RACC joined the Vice Chancelor of the University of Osun, Professor Odunayo Adebooye and the organisers of the event to discuss the importance of the conference.

According to the organisers, the Conference was aimed at discouraging criminal acts like internet fraud among the youths and to also encourage them to pursue legitimate means of livelihood.

At the event, the youths and other stakeholders were informed of ICPC’s youths/schools initiatives which include Students Anti-Corruption Clubs, Student Anti-Corruption Vangaurds and encouraged to join the fight against corruption by joining the groups.