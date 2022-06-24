“Youths And The Dynamics Of Our Political New Dawn

Life begins at forty is a popular saying, the truth of many, even when it is relative. Same with the numerical limitations placed on who a youth is or is not. In all these, age is just a number and the very success or otherwise of a man is not necessarily at the threshold of any age bracket. It can happen at any time.

Talking about youths, what readily comes to mind are those within the age bracket of 15 to 35 years according to Africa Charter, while UN and Nigeria have theirs as 15 to 24 and 18 to 29 years respectively.

Beyond societal age limits are many who have crossed this age ,yet virile, vibrant, energetic and youthful in every thing they do.

Youth for me is beyond the social construct of age bracket to the ever colourful and constructive minds.

Mind is the engine of any person, if the mind is weak and feeble, lazy and retrogresive, dim and gloomy, no matter how young in age, such a person wouldn’t come across to me as a youth.

Youth isn’t synonymous to being young by my assessment. One can be young but not youthful and youthful without being young.

Youth by my own definition, which of course is contestable and debatable is about resourcefulness, enterprise, industry, visionary, entrepreneurial sagacity and every other things that enliven, brighten and bring innovation to the very sphere of human endeavours as engaged or involved by one.

The above may not be the society accepted definition, but by poetic license one can assume the latitude to coin words and attach meaning to them for a particular purpose.

This expands its frontiers, making it more encompassing than restrictive.

The above poetic licenced definition of “Youth” gives it a dynamic concept with more meaning to accommodate this other definition as a “mind that is youthful, not young, a mind that is resourceful not destructive, a mind that is enterprising not stagnant, a mind that is enthusiastic, looking at all times the sparky side of life against pessimism and basking in the dark circles of life”.

Bereft of all these, one is not considered a “youth” by my rating however young or old. Being youthful is beyond age brackets, more of mind maturity and independence.

My engagement in this piece is centred on youthfulness which represents creativity and resourcefulness ,having the power and determination to influence things positively.

Interestingly, we are gradually moving towards an election year when our collective future would be decided by our votes. A year when the gluttony and insatiable instincts of many would be made wet by the crispy naira or dollar notes, bags of branded rice and other inducing materials.

Those who would fall for such and thread on the often travelled path of selling their conscience for such paltry monetary gains are not youth but feeble and immature minds, no matter how old and how young, gray haired , chubby and dark haired such a person may be.

They are all “Youths”, who are passionate about the very future of Nigeria ,resolved to make a change, through positive revolution, shuning all forms of vote buying and selling, ensuring that ones vote counts.

They are “Youths” who irrespective of age and status, dreams and desires for a positive paradigm shift ,placing first the future of Nigeria before the indulgence of ones human selfish quest .

They are “Youths”, though young or old, with a youthful zeal to drive a change in our political culture.

They are “Youths” either young or old who inspite of all odds strive and struggle to get ones PVC to ensure ones civil responsibility isn’t denied.

The truth is, the dynamics of our political new dawn is entirely a youthful adventure. The train for this youthful revolution is not an aged bracket political emancipation, it is age- limit- free but mind driven and powered.

“Youths are the future leaders of this country” is one cliché that diminishes in meaning when read literally but much more in meaning when read from the deeper meaning of being resourceful, proactive, effective, determined, hard working, entrepreneurial, frugal with an amazing integrity score card.

Any one with this kind of impeccable credential is a youth even at the age of 200.

Youth and youthfulness are not an age thing but attitudinal.

Are you a “Youth”, young or old? 2023 elections are for the “Youths”not for the young nor the old. The “old” over the years have disappointed us, driving us far into the hollow of political grandstanding, religious sensationalism, using them as a weapon for their inordinate political adventures

They have been around for a long while, bestriding the political spaces, creating toxic policies, suffocating the destines of the masses and making progression and enterprise quite a difficult thing to achieve.

The “young” have equally been around. Many of these old and spent force politicians started politicking in their young age, sadly none has been youthful in their politicking.

The” Youths”( no age limit) are the dawn of a dynamic political season, which is now!

We are all “Youths” no age barriers, once the mind is progressive, creative, resilient and consistent in shuning corruption , wastefulness and indolence ,one can be elderly or young not withstanding.

There is nobody that is born, seen the light and darkness of life that isn’t old. We have a day , one month , two years, 80 years old etc. These are ways of giving expression to how old one is,which is for numerical purposes not for competence, integrity, vision or otherwise.

2023 will be an interesting election year. More interesting still as the drivers of this revolution are “Youths” not by age, but by mental vibrancy and constructive mind engagement.

You are a “Youth” with a PVC. More “Youth”, if you vote, best of a “Youth” if you vote according to your conscience without inducement and a super “Youth” if your conscience aligns with the public consciousness of a new dawn of political revolution, irrespective of age.

The mind is a battle ground where wars are fought, won and lost. It is also a place where real “Youths” are formed not by the numerals of age but by the vibrancy of engagement, proactive in duties,resilient in holding on and visionary in building networks.

We are the “Youths” irrespective of age, fame and status, the leaders of tommorow, whose time has come .” The leaders of tomorrow”, a cliché too often used in deceit and propaganda by our political elites.

Never again as a political rhetoric, never again! The reality is now! 2023 or never.

Jarlath Uche Opara