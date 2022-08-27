Youth are in most cases touted as leaders of tomorrow by their elders and leaders but are not sincerely prepared to be the leaders as claimed. The elders are not ready to vacate the scene into retirement for the youth to takeover peacefully. The elders and leaders are the albatross of the youths in politics.

Since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, there has been an increase in the clamor and agitation for a change of political gladiators in the leadership structure of Nigeria from ward–local government–state and the federal level. These agitations were born out of the unending recycling of the older generation of the political class in governance at various levels.

Many have complained of the massive failure of the old-generation political class in the governance of the country, which has led to increased social vices, economic failure, mass corruption and infrastructural decay.

The recycling seems unchecked and has entrenched itself in the Nigerian political system so much so that it has created a “Political Monarchy,” a situation in which children of the older political gladiators are suddenly the only choice available for appointments and elective posts like it happened in the just concluded party primaries where political sons, biological sons, daughters and hangers-on got elected as flag bearers.

The scenario is unlikely to change; the cry for a paradigm shift in our political governance structure is loud but not backed with necessary action and an attitude that speaks change. While we all agree that the present generation of ruling class has failed Nigeria with their economic mismanagement and total assassination of integrity, it is also worthy of note that the Nigerian youths, too, are only interested in jumping on the bandwagon regarding the call for leadership change but have been unable to take requisite action to back up the call. This has led to my asking this simple question, “Are the youths really asking and prepared for real and genuine change?”

My question had the response of Manji Gontori, Plateau State 2023 Youth Party of Nigeria (YPN) gubernatorial candidate. “The average Nigerian youth seems to have misplaced his or her priority; this has enabled the older generation ruling class to break into their ranks and manipulate them into doing their biddings

“The high level of unemployment and economic zigzagging today has also resulted in the availability of the youth populace as willing tools in the hands of the old political class over the years. What do they get in return? Unemployment rate is projected to reach around 53% and 51% in 2023, according to our econometric models. So, who is losing?”

He added that: “The way forward for the Nigerian youth in the present circumstance of domination by the older generation is narrow, tedious and involves a paradigm shift. No one will give the mantle of power to the younger generation on a platter. In order to end the argument of political immaturity and inexperience, the younger generation should as a matter of urgency, lend support to the aspiration of fellow youths in the permutation against the older generation who have refused to voluntarily retire from leadership and politics”.

From my understanding of the points raised by Gontori, his ideas are possible through collaborative effort like using technology for political mobilization and participation, especially as 2023 general elections are approaching. Speaking with one strong and genuine voice can redefine the political space in favor of the marginalized youths.

The use of the social media in social and political engagements can be a revolution and an idea whose time has come as postulated by Manji Gontori. The digital strategy has been a lifeline of the campaign for young people. Recall during the #EndSars saga, it was beautifully and strategically deployed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp etc.

Social media influence on politics has been attracting much attention, and that’s why the Labour Party (LP), and supporters of the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are deploying it effectively and getting good results. The majority of those spreading the “Obidient” gospel are youths who form a major demographic in the voting population. How far they can go in the 2023 polls is another issue entirely, but it is not going to be business as usual as the Labor Party candidate is seen as a fresh face, different from the candidates of the two major and strongest parties. Even if Obi does not win the presidential election, he would have made the impact to give people the courage that they can make a change in the future most especially the youths.

The good thing about it is that the youths connect on social media and regroup in the streets just like they did during the #EndSARS protest. It’s really influential even though not all who engage in social media for political campaigns obtained their PVCs; but they drum beat about their dreams and aspirations is loud and clear enough.

Gontori Said: “I urge the youths to continue with this kind of social media mobilization. It might or might not work in 2023, but then it would become a formidable force in future to change the existing narrative”.

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues