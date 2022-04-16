Youth Group Rings Alarm on Proliferation of Arms

Fresh security concern is growing in Nigeria’s oil and gas region. Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) is busy ringing alarm over the proliferation of firearms in the country.

This was part of a communique issued at the end of a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the group which was attended by NEC from the nine states of the oil region.

NEC calls on all security agencies and indeed the entire citizenry to be very vigilant and proactive against proliferation of firearms in the region as a prelude to the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

For the purpose of peace in Nigeria, NDYM declared its support for Southern Governors and the Middle Belt Forum for the Country’s Presidency to shift to Southern Nigeria.

They condemned the bombing and killings of passengers on the Kaduna/Abuja train as well as the invasion of Kaduna International Airport by terrorists and charged the Presidency to summon the political will to stem this vicious cycle.

The youths commended the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio for the attention he is giving to East West Road, and appealed to the minister to extend such gesture to cover other core mandates of the ministry.

NDYM charged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner relevant agencies within and outside Nigeria in giving assistance to Ukrainian Returnees from the region.

The youth commended President Mohammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Judiciary on the Electoral Amendment Law and for expunging section 84 (12) of the Law.

On controversies surrounding the Permanent Voters Card, NDYM called on INEC to intensify local sensitization of the youths of the region/country on electoral processes such as electronic voting, among others.

The group praised the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for her diligent prosecution of some returning officers in Akwa Ibom State, and charged the organisation to expend the same energy in prosecuting election rigging agents and staff in their midst.

