You’re Not a son, you’re a Goat Sir -Pst Adeboye’s Son Criticizes RCCG Pastors

The last son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Leke Adebayo, has criticized pastors of the church.

Leke Adebayo, who is also the senior personal assistant to the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, took to his social media page to castigate pastors across various parishes and branches of the RCCG who shared their own sermon after the General Overseer had delivered his message.

It is usually a tradition in RCCG for the General Overseer to deliver a message for all its parishes during Thanksgiving service. They are to connect live to the headquarters after which pastors of each parish need not to preach again.

However, on Sunday, April 3, during their Thanksgiving service, some pastors across various parishes still went ahead to give their own sermon even after they had connected to Daddy GO’s sermon.

Leke Adebayo however, was utterly displeased about such behavior which led him to criticizing such pastors saying;

“Why would you go ahead to preach another sermon even after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching. You are not a son, you’re a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do alter call, then Thanksgiving.’’

This comment was seen on his social media page, but was, however, taken down afterwards.