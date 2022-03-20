Sunday, March 20, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

You’re a big fool if you do not marry a female bestie that’s attractive, hardworking – Table Shaker

“A girl who calls you boo may boot you for a new boo if you can no longer foot her bills” – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged single men to make conscious efforts to marry their female bestie that’s attractive, intelligent and hardworking.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said any man who fails to make such move over a bestie that has the above qualities is a big fool.

He wrote:

Dear men,

If you find a female bestie, that is attractive to you, and is intelligent, and is hardworking, and is single just as you are, then you are a BIG FOOL if you do not make an effort to marry her.

Do you know what it means for your wife to be your best friend? When your wife is your best friend, she not only completes you, she also accepts you completely. Your marriage will be like Adam and Eve before the Serpent. One of bliss, innocence, and complete tranquility. A man’s best friend should be his wife!

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Stanley Ugagbe

Stanley Ugagbe

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle