You’re a big fool if you do not marry a female bestie that’s attractive, hardworking – Table Shaker

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged single men to make conscious efforts to marry their female bestie that’s attractive, intelligent and hardworking.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said any man who fails to make such move over a bestie that has the above qualities is a big fool.

He wrote:

Dear men,

If you find a female bestie, that is attractive to you, and is intelligent, and is hardworking, and is single just as you are, then you are a BIG FOOL if you do not make an effort to marry her.

Do you know what it means for your wife to be your best friend? When your wife is your best friend, she not only completes you, she also accepts you completely. Your marriage will be like Adam and Eve before the Serpent. One of bliss, innocence, and complete tranquility. A man’s best friend should be his wife!