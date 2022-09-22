“Help, LORD, for the godly man ceases to be, for the faithful disappear from among the sons of men. They speak falsehood to one another; with flattering lips and with a double heart they speak… The words of the LORD are pure words; as silver tried in a furnace on the earth, refined seven times.” – *Psalm 12:1 6 NASB*

David cried out for God’s help because he realized that he could not depend on other people. He observed that “the godly man ceases” and that “the faithful disappear.”

What had happened? David pointed to several conditions that fostered unfaithfulness. All of these were conditions related to the tongue and the words people spoke.

He observed that many people were careless with their words. They spoke with flattering lips and double hearts. Many were arrogant and believed that “through our tongues we have power” (The Christian Standard Bible). They thought nothing of manipulating people by what they said. They were not concerned about being truthful or pleasing God, but believed that “our lips are our own” and did not acknowledge that anyone else “is lord over us.”

In contrast, David knew that “the words of the Lord are pure words.” His words are tested, sure, and dependable. They stand the test of time. They are not tarnished by popularity or trends in society. But we can depend on His Word in all circumstances.

Today, God wants you to realize just how much you can depend on Him. His Word is true and dependable. He also wants you to be on guard against those who are deceptive in the things they say. And He wants you to be a person of integrity.

Ask God to help you to be faithful with the words you speak. And demonstrate your faithfulness in everything you do.

*Prayer:*

Father, thank You that You are faithful. I believe that Your Words are true. I declare Your Words to be true in my life. Help me to be faithful in the words I speak. In Jesus’ name. Amen.