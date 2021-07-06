Tuesday, July 06, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Your wise counsels have been instrumental to the nation, Buhari tells Oracle

152 views | Francis Azuka | July 6, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chukwudi Oracle Nwala, former Technical Adviser, House of Representatives on Petroleum Industry Reform, on his 50th birthday today, “joining family and friends to celebrate with the lawyer and trainer, whose research skills continue to create impact”.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, the President noted the contributions of Nwala to national development, working with private and public institutions, and devoting most of his time to research on law – Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution, and providing counsel to leaders on key development issues like the Petroleum Industry Governance Framework and Petroleum Host Community Development Fund Bill.

Buhari “believes the wise counsels of the lawyer and trainer, channeled through the African Leadership and Learning Focus, will always be appreciated by governments, praying that the Almighty God guides and protects him and his family”.

 

