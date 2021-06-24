“Your well don too deep,” Bobrisky shades BBNaija’s Ka3na for calling Praise a ‘5 seconds man’

293 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 24, 2021
Popular Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky, has trolled a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na after she called fellow ex-housemate, Praise, a ‘5 seconds man.’
In a recent BBNaija reunion, Ka3na who had previously denied having sex with Praise in the house – tagging what they did under the sheets as ‘aggressive cuddling,’ made a turn around on the show and admitted they had sex, only that it lasted for “5 seconds.”
The mother of one, who describes herself as a ‘Boss Lady,’ averred that she invited Praise to her bed where they had sex but was disappointed as it only lasted for 5 seconds. Annoyed by Praise’s quick ejaculation, she had to leave the bed to go outside and ‘chill’.
The former housemate further disclosed that after Praise left the house, he wanted to prove himself and asked to see her. She said they met at a hotel where they had sex again, which according to her lasted for about 5 seconds. She admitted that she used Praise and can’t see herself being with such a man as he acts like a ‘boy.’
Reacting to the remarks, Praise said Ka3na just wanted to enjoy ’15 minutes of fame’ stating that he told her right from time that he wasn’t interested in a relationship with her because he had a woman as at the time they were both in the house. He also said he denied that they had sex when he left the house because Ka3na reached out to him begging him to do so in all his interviews.
The drama between the two ‘knackers’ has formed a public debacle, especially on social media.
Bobrisky has also joined the conversation by taking to his Instagram page to shade Ka3na while tagging her as ‘razz and classless,’ for sleeping with Praise for free on Live TV. He also said she should remove the title ‘Boss Lady’ from her social media bio.
See his posts below…
Remember me