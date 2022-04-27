Your True Worth

‘And he said to them, “Take care! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.”‘ (Luke 12:15)

Dearly beloved, how are you measuring your worth today? Is it based on your earthly possessions? Perhaps it depends on what position you hold in your office? Or are you taking into account how other people esteem you?

Well, God’s Word says that none of those really matters.

So what then does the value of our lives depend on? If Jesus said that who we are is not determined by what we have, where then should our identity lie?

The rich, young man who settled into self-satisfaction and contentment because his barns were full to the brim with crops was severely rebuked by Jesus. He had foolishly stored up treasures for himself on earth, but had not been rich towards God.

He was wealthy in possessions, but poor in spirit.

If he truly believed in God, if he truly knew how good our heavenly Father really is and how eager He is to bless us, why would he be dismayed when Jesus asked him to give away his possessions to the poor?

Shouldn’t he be rejoicing that he’s been given such a great opportunity to be a blessing to others through Christ?

In fact, Luke 6:38 says, “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap.”

So why was he dismayed then? I submit to you that although he was rich in earthly possessions, he was, in fact, operating out of a spirit of poverty. He was trusting more in his material riches, than in the everpresent blessings and favour of God.

Could it be then that our identity and value is found in our relationship with God?

What makes our lives valuable is not how much we own, not what we do, nor even what others say of us. Our value, our worth and our identity is found in our relationship with God through His son, Jesus Christ.

We are the adopted sons and daughters of our Heavenly Father; His precious children. His beloved. The blessed ones.

In Him we find our true worth.

Have we been rich in our relationship with God?

How do we feel when we estimate our worth and value in the expectations of this culture – when we strive to find identity in what we own, what we do or what others say of us?

Is there an inner pressure to perform, to keep it all together, to match up to the world’s demanding standards?

Notice the spirit of desolation that draws us further away from both God’s presence and our true selves when we strive to live by other people’s standards, when we try to live up to societal expectations.

That isn’t who we were created to be.

Notice the difference when you rest deeply in the truth that you are chosen by God.

Discover your true identity and worth in Him alone. Let this reality sink deep into our hearts.

For when we choose to live in the reality that we are worthy because we are His children, we find a consoling place of peace, freedom and deep connection with our Heavenly Father.

We then discover who we really are – loved, favoured, the treasure of our Father’s heart.

Be Greatly Blessed!

