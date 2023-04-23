“There are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit […] distributing to each one individually just as He wills. For just as the body is one and yet has many parts … though they are many, are one body, so also is Christ.”—1 Corinthians 12:4, 11–12 NASB

David Stirling seemed like a failure. Born in Scotland in 1915, he had abundant talent but failed at everything he tried.

After being thrown out of college, he drifted. He decided to become an artist and moved to Paris to study, only to be told that his artistic abilities were inadequate. Then, he failed in becoming an architect. When his mother pressured him to do something practical, he decided to climb Mount Everest. Not surprisingly, his mountaineering efforts failed.

He joined the military at the outbreak of World War II but was described as “a nightmare recruit,” often slipping away to drink and gamble. Generally, he was uncooperative, ignoring instructions.

But suddenly, everything seemed to gel. He developed ideas for commando-style warfare that some rejected as being impractical but ultimately were seen as innovative. His ideas led to the founding of the Special Air Service (SAS). In the leadership of this special corps, Stirling served with distinction.

Everything fell into place. Suddenly his life had meaning. He became focused. He had found his niche, the place where he fit.

A similar process takes place for many people in the spiritual realm when they realize they are unique with special gifts and abilities. They find fulfillment by embracing God’s unique calling. You are special in God’s sight. Seek to be faithful to accomplish your calling.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you using your time and talents for God’s glory?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my time, talents, and treasures to You. Use me for Your Kingdom. Help me fulfill Your specific calling for me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 12