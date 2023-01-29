“The LORD said to [Moses], this is the land of which I swore to give Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob … I have caused you to see it with your eyes, but you shall not cross over there.” – Deuteronomy 34:4

Moses was approaching the end of his life. He had spent years as leader of the Israelites. He had led them out of bondage in Egypt, through 40 years in the wilderness until finally they arrived at the place God had prepared for them.

God brought him to Mount Nebo across from Jericho. From this vantage point, he could see much of the Promised Land that he had been looking forward to for the previous 40 years.

It was a bittersweet moment, for Moses could see the land but could not enter it. Yet at this moment God gave him perspective and a review of his life. It was a moment to be reminded of his legacy, all he had done, and the impact of his life on future generations.

It was a reminder that God had kept His promises. But also that, in God’s sight, Moses had been a faithful servant.

The Bible reminds us that each of us will have this kind of review when our lives will be evaluated. We will be able to see our legacy and give an account of what we have done with all God has given us. We’ll be confronted with whether we’ve been faithful. These are moments when we hope God tells us, “Well done, good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:21).

Today, spend your energies focused on God’s call for you. Be faithful. Get ready for your review.

*Reflection Question:*

What is one small thing you can do today that will count for eternity?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to be a good servant. Help me to fulfill Your calling on my life and be faithful. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Deuteronomy 34