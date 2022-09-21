“Those who had seen it reported to them how the man who was demon possessed had been made well. And all the people of the country of the Gerasenes and the surrounding district asked Him to leave them, for they were gripped with great fear; and He got into a boat and returned.” – *Luke 8:36 37 NASB*

Something dramatic had just taken place. With just a word, Jesus had delivered demons from a man who had been a menace to society. Instantly, he was set free! We might assume that the people in that community would have been thrilled and relieved. Instead, they were “gripped with great fear.” Jesus had demonstrated that God’s power was available to them. He was there and could have healed their sick and met their needs. But instead of wanting this power in their lives, they “asked Him to leave them.” Even though this man had been troublesome, these people seemed to prefer him when he was demon-possessed.

The fact is that many people, like the people from the Gerasenes, do not want anything that can be perceived as radical. They want a kind of quiet faith that preserves the status quo and allows them to conform to the world. Others do not have faith to believe that God’s power is available for them or that miracles are possible.

Ultimately, the choice is up to us: Do we really want God’s power in our lives?

God wants you to know that His earthshaking, life-changing power is real and available for you. Right now. This is power that can transform your life. God offers overwhelming blessings and power if you are willing to believe Him and have an uncompromising faith. Do not limit what God can do for you. Have faith and believe!

*Prayer:*

Father, I seek more of Your power in my life. I commit my needs to You today. I believe that You can do exceedingly, abundantly beyond all I can ask or think. In Jesus’ name. Amen.