Your Perpetual Joy

‘And the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with singing; everlasting joy shall be upon their heads, they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away.’ (Isaiah 35:10)

Rejoice beloved, for you have been gifted the perpetual joy of Christ.

This is the true joy the transcends the rolling waves of circumstance.

The joy of the Lord comes not from externals, but is based on a consistent relationship with Jesus Christ.

When our lives are centered on Him, Jesus will help us walk through difficulties without sinking into debilitating lows and manage prosperity without moving into deceptive highs.

The joy of living with Christ will keep us on a constant even-keel, despite how high or low our circumstances.

What’s more, God’s Word says that the joy of the Lord is our strength.

When you feel weak, rejoice! For God has promised to make the weak strong.

When you feel poor, rejoice! For God has promised that His children will inherit the earth.

When you feel like a sinner, rejoice! For God has cleansed us all with the Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Indeed, for those of us who are weary and tired, we need the joy that is found in staying close to Christ.

Our Saviour said in John 15 that if we abide in Jesus’ love, His joy would fill us, strengthen us and move us onwards to do whatever we are called to do.

Lean on Jesus, and your joy will be full.

This is a joy that defeats all struggle and pain. This is not a ‘put on my happy face’ type of joy. That is fleeting and varying depending on life situations.

This joy goes much deeper. This is a joy that fills our inner being, and remains even when life seemingly looks bleak. It sees past the illusions of the evil one and shows you the true blessed promises of God.

Be encouraged because Christ, through the power of the indwelling Spirit, liberally and freely gives us the joy that the world can neither offer us nor take away.

Ask and we shall receive. Seek and we shall find. Jesus Christ invites us to enter into His joy, a gift that is only found in knowing Him.

Are you ready to receive the perpetual joy of Christ and let God’s blessings flow freely in your life?

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for giving me the fullness of joy through Jesus Christ.

There’s no lasting joy in what the world offers, for you alone, Lord, are the source of true joy.

Teach me to rejoice in all circumstances.

Help me to see past the illusions of the world and receive the blessings and favour you’ve promised.

For truly, you’ve given me all good things through the perfect work of our Lord Jesus Christ.

I receive them all with a thankful heart.

I will rejoice and be glad all the days of my life, as I dwell in your loving presence.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

