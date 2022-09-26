“Take care what you listen to. By your standard of measure it will be measured to you; and more will be given you besides. For whoever has, to him more shall be given; and whoever does not have, even what he has shall be taken away from him.” – Mark 4:24 25 NASB

Jesus issued a strong warning, urging His listeners to pay strict attention to what He was going to say. What was so important? “By your standard of measure it will be measured to you; and more will be given you besides.” He used the word that is the source of “meter.” This word indicates a portion that is measured exactly. Jesus was saying that what we receive is the result of what we ourselves have measured.

The simple fact is that we set our own standards for what we receive. If we don’t expect much, we won’t Sow much or take much action. But, if we want or expect a greater Harvest, we will take more action, Sow more seeds, and do more things.

In life, this is just common sense. A farmer cannot reap more wheat unless he determines how much he wants and then plants seeds accordingly. A gardener cannot grow more flowers unless more seeds are planted. If we want stronger muscles, we will exercise more. This same principle is true in spiritual things.

Today, consider this principle in your own life. Do not go through life passively but apply God’s principles. Sow into Good Ground with the seeds you have been given of your time, talent, and treasure. Pay attention to this in your relationships, finances, jobs, health, and every other part of your life. Remember, give and it shall be given to you, and by your actions, you are establishing the measure of the Harvest you will receive.

*Prayer:*

Father, I don’t want to settle for less than all of Your blessings for me. Help me to give of my time, talent, and treasure. I seek your richest blessings. In Jesus’ name. Amen.