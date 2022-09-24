*Today’s Bible Reading: Proverbs 3

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” – *Proverbs 3:5-6 NASB*

Recently, The Inspiration Networks received an email from a person facing many problems in her career and personal relationships. She said she “had almost given up” but, as she was “channel surfing,” she stopping when she heard David Cerullo speaking into the camera. She commented that he “really got me to thinking about my life right now.” She realized that God was speaking to her, and “was drawn to his message.” She prayed with David “and accepted Jesus as my Savior.”

While we rejoice in her salvation, we also need to remember her request for continuing prayer. She acknowledged needing to know what to do from day to day: “I hope I can turn over my problems to Him because they are too much for me to handle.

At the beginning of a year, many people struggle with problems that seem too big in their lives. Problems about direction, purpose, and meaning. Some feel trapped and do not know how to escape. Many of these people do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and need salvation. Others know Him but still struggle. For many, their problems are “too much for me to handle.”

How about you? Do you need help with problems in your life? Do you need direction? Wisdom? Answers? The Bible says that the solution is to trust in God. But you can’t trust Him part of the time or part-way. You need to trust Him “with all your heart.” No matter what you need today, stop carrying the burdens and turn them over to God. Let Him direct your path.

*Prayer:*

Father, bring salvation to all who need to know You. Open the doors that more might hear the Gospel. And direct my life. I commit my life to You and trust in You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.