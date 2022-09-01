… Tasks him to Apologize to his Former Boss, Amaechi, to Find the Elusive peace, Relevance

… Urges Nigerians to Stop Patronizing him with Undue Attention

… Says now’s Time for Rivers people to Rescue the Future from the Hold of a Failed Rattle Rouser

Concerned about the rattling flair of Gov. Nyesom Wike in adventuring the common patrimony of Rivers people in his very risky, self centered and unprofitable political machinations in the pursuit of his selfish, private vendetta, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), says it is regrettable and deeply disturbing to learn that monies meant for the welfare and development of Rivers State and her people are being diverted and manifestly misappropriated with impunity at the glare of the lettered Rivers and Nigerian public without a hint of remorse.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said after a critical and careful reexamination of the activities of the Governor since he lost the presidential ticket and vice Presidential slot of the PDP and considering his endless shopping spree for relevance and accommodation since the collapse of his political empire in Rivers State, it is safe to conclude that Governor Nyesom Wike needs urgent counsel, prayers and in fact, deliverance.

He said it is saddening that Rivers State finances, in all these fruitless and frivolous efforts in actualizing his elusive vision, suffers even as governance in the State has been abandoned.

According to Eze, in the Governor’s struggle to gain relevance, he has ridiculously lured Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) all of whom have abandoned governance in their various States, into his globetrotting adventure just to scheme himself into a role in the 2023 general elections.

In his deceitful pursuit, he has met almost all the key political leaders in the country including all the key presidential candidates of the major political parties – Peter Obi of Labour Party, Tinubu of APC, Kwankwaso of the NNPP and of course his own political party presidential party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He has met with the former President, General Olusegun Obasanjo amongst others without finding it wise to also visit his immediate boss and benefactor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to seek wise counsel.

It is a pity that he forgot that his unwise attack against Amaechi who fed him, is the cause of the rejection he currently suffers in the hands of those he is approaching as they are keeping him at arms length with the understanding that if he can attack Amaechi the way he has done and has continued to do, then he is a man lacking in character.

Until he apologizes to Amaechi for all that he did to undermine him, Eze said Wike will continue to wander all over the place like the biblical Cain without any direction or positive result.

According to the report, his meeting and presentation to some of these leaders are being treated as a drowning man looking for a way to survive.

In his meeting with Atiku Abubakar his major demand is that the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Ayu Iyorchia must resign to pave way for him to nominate the next Chairman. As one who prides himself as a key member of the party, one would have expected Wike to know that his request is self-centered with the tendency of causing havock for the party and therefore it is grossly thoughtless and flamboyant to place such a request.

If Wike must be truthful to himself, he should first ask the State PDP Chairman, Desmond Akawo to resign because the state party Chairman and the guber candidate he foisted on his drowning party are both from the same Senatorial District since Wike is so concerned about fairness.

From a glimpse of the constitution of PDP, the National Chairman cannot be removed I democratically until his tenure ends and if he must resign, then the section of the country were such Chairman came from will produce the next Chairman of the party so “where lies the wisdom of his demand” Eze queried, noting that such demand is such that cannot be met no matter the threat from Wike and his Team.

“I have pointed out to Nigeria and the entire world that Wike’s scheme is not about either PDP or the interest and success of any other party in 2023 but his interest majors on how he will become the Flag-Bearer of any of these parties in 2027 without knowing what God has in stock for the country and her people.”

The most interesting of all his meetings and engagements was his meeting with the APC Presidential Flag-Bearer, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu where it was learnt that he requested the APC Presidential Flag-Bearer to “ensure if he wins the presidential election, that he does not influence the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly polls in Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Abia states, so that candidates in his camp and those of the other governors could win and maintain control of the states and assurances that their men should be allowed to win Senate and House of Representatives seats, including the governors contesting senatorial elections.”

The same report stated that, “Tinubu, however, didn’t make any commitment and that was a red flag for Wike. The APC candidate only said, yes, he could look into the demands for Rivers, but he cannot do same for Oyo, Benue and Abia; that it would be very difficult and will not want to come across as deceptive.

Asking Tinubu to force the APC candidate in Oyo, as well as those of Abia and especially Rivers State and Benue, where the APC candidates, are clerics and believed to be very popular, to drop their ambitions is flamboyantly idiotic and unimaginable.

Wike needs not be told that all of his demands are not only unrealistic but unimplementable knowing very well PDP may not even have candidates to contest any election in Rivers State come 2023.

Eze highlighted that with those who contributed in making Wike politically like Senator Lee Maeba, Sir Celestine Omehia, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, Dr Abiye Sekibo former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chinyere Igweh including his former boss Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi deserting him, Nigerians should understand that the relevance of Governor Nyesom Wike in the politics of Nigeria has been diminished.

With Wike’s collapsed empire, Eze urged Nigerians to stop according unwarranted relevance to the out-going governor and called on Rivers’ people to use the window to free the state from the shackles of a failed leader.