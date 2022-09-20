“The people went out to see what had happened; and they came to Jesus, and found the man from whom the demons had gone out, sitting down at the feet of Jesus, clothed and in his right mind.” – *Luke 8:35 NASB*

While under the control of demons, this man lived among tombs and wore no clothes. The demons “had seized him many times.” He could not be restrained, even by chains, shackles, or guards. “He would break his bonds” and was driven into the desert. But when Jesus delivered him, the man instantly was freed.

We do not know why the demons targeted this man, but we can speculate that he might have opened himself to their influence and been vulnerable. He also might have been a threat to their kingdom and an effective servant for God. By crippling this man, they silenced his voice and sidelined a person who might have been a spiritual warrior or a witness for God. At the same time, they were preventing him from living up to his full potential. We do not know what this man could have done with his life, but we do know that, without the demons, he was “clothed and in his right mind.”

Satan and his demons are shrewd and manipulative, and they know their impact is threatened by people who want to serve God. If we are Christians, we can expect attacks on ourselves and our families. We also become targets for the enemy’s attacks whenever we experience the joy of our salvation or make an impact for God’s Kingdom..

Today, make sure that you are ready for the attacks and distractions of the enemy. Commit your life to God and seek Him with your whole heart. Commit your way to Him and know that He will direct your path. He has a great plan for Your life.

*Prayer:*

Father, thank You that You have a plan for my life. Protect me from the attacks of the enemy. Direct my steps. I believe You for abundant blessings. In Jesus’ name. Amen.