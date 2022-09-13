“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” – Proverbs 17:17 NASB

A recent study from the American Sociological Review reported that there has been a significant decrease in the number of people in which others can confide. In fact, Americans have a third fewer close friends and confidants than just two decades ago. And one in four Americans confessed that they had “no close confidants at all.” Why this decline? Certainly the needs are just as great!

One conclusion was that this trend might indicate “that people may be living lonelier, more isolated lives than in the past.” Harvard Professor Robert Putnam noted that people are spending more time at work and less time socializing than in the past. In addition, more people are turning to entertainment tools such as television, videos, and the Internet and are not interfacing as often directly with others.

Faced with these trends, Christians have an awesome opportunity to show the love of Christ. People need to know that, even when they are all alone, God is right there with them. He will never leave or forsake them. He wants to be their closest Friend. But the Bible also reminds us of the importance of being part of a church Body, and not to forsake “assembling together” (Hebrews 10:25).

Today, remember that God wants a personal, intimate relationship with You. He wants to be your Friend. If you ever feel lonely, talk with Him and spend quality time with Him. But also don’t forget to be sensitive to other people in your community, church, or workplace. He wants you to reach out. Be ready to listen, show concern, and demonstrate that you care. Be God’s ambassador in the life of other Believers. As He is your Friend, be theirs.

*Prayer:*

Father, I need You in my life. I want to hear Your voice. I want a more intimate relationship with You. Use me to change others. Give me a burden for the Lost. In Jesus’ name. Amen.