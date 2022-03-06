Your father was an embodiment of Nigeria’s greatness – Buhari tells Keyamo

PRESIDENT BUHARI COMMISERATES WITH KEYAMO OVER DEATH OF FATHER

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on the passing of his beloved father, Pa Mattias Keyamo.

The President joins members of the Keyamo family, friends and the people of Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State in mourning Pa Mattias, a respected community leader, who loved his children with great passion and did his best to prepare them for leadership positions and opportunities.

As a father who deeply cherished the benefits of friendship and mutual respect to people irrespective of their background, the President believes that Pa Keyamo was an embodiment of Nigeria’s greatness and rich diversity, having spent some of his adult life in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State before settling in Ughelli.

President Buhari urges the family of Keyamo to draw inspiration from the strength of character of their beloved father and grandfather, even as he prays that God will comfort them at this time.

”May the soul of the departed rest in peace,” the President prayed.