Young John’s “Dada” doubled with his recent deal with Chocolate City Music, is a Sign.

Young John’s career run has peaked from being a record producing creator to a sultry recording artiste, with his enriched testament currently unfolding his dexterity as another peculiar Nigerian pop star recently unlocked into the Nigerian music soundscape. He has inputs laid on a plethora of records from the start in 2012 as a signee with Hit Factory Studio, an affiliate with Olamide Baddo’s YBNL Nation imprints.

John’s production range has had a sheer influence on Nigerian music industry with acts Olamide, Phyno, Lil Kesh, Davido, Flavour, Kizz Daniel and more, who’ve tapped a glory of hits which have chronicled us to the dance floor non-stop. In addition, The Wicked Producer’s productions has channeled songs that preserved revelers in the party halls at the time between 2014 with Olamide and Phyno’s contribution on “Ladi” featuring Lil Kesh. The record had a fair share of fandom and fun which was introduced through Young John’s stint.

Olamide’s 2015 “Bobo” also, was a spike in pop culture at the time, it was the Wicked Producer’s elements in it’s early formation. Including Kiss Daniel’s 2016 pop staple “Mama” which became nation wide hit, was still orchestrated by Young John before he had the dispute with his Ex Label G-WorldWide at the time and is now known as Kizz Daniel. John had more hits at the time also.

Currently, he has secured a recording contract with Nigeria’s Chocolate City Music, and not quite long he dished his debut single under the clutches of the label launching further to anticipate his first EP “Love Is Not Enough”, to be released on 1st April, 2022. While his recent single seem to establish him into a pop status doubled with his cutting dexterity as a clean recording artiste. Notwithstanding, John is on the move and this is the sign that he has more to offer even as he chorused on “Dada”, having to x-ray his thoughts as a lover and personally towards his career.

This story was written by Agwuma Kingsley connect with him on Instagram/Twitter @Agwumakingsley1