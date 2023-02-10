President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to the 74th Emir of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, Alhaji (Dr) Zubair Jibrilu Abubakar (MAIGWARI II) as he marks his 75th birthday.

The President described the Emir who, not long ago marked his 30th year on the throne, as “a fair and just leader who places the well-being of his subjects as a major priority.’’

“The Maigwari represents the best of Nigeria’s traditional leadership. He is frank, fearless, forthright and farsighted. He has been an outspoken advocate of better education and security not only in his domain but in the country as a whole. He speaks for the poor and the marginalized. I congratulate him on his 75th birthday,” said the President.

