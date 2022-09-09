… Says Governor Failed in Serial Attempts in the Past and Will Continue to Fail

…Assured that APC in Rivers State is an Indissoluble Structure

…Describes Wike’s Threat as Empty, Childish, Outlandish, Ridiculous, Unfortunate and Laughable

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State while commissioning one of his makeshift projects – the Ogbunuabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt made an unrealisable, outlandish, ridiculous and unfortunate statement; boasting that he and his team have a huge task of bringing down the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

The governor affirmed he has been busy destroying APC structures in the oil-rich state whereas some of the party members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are on the other hand distracting him.

Reacting to the tasteless showiness and gaudy claim, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze says it is laughable to see the Governor deploy very flamboyant claims as a gimmick to sway Presidential candidates and political lobbyists to continue to see him afloat the waters of political relevance ahead of 2023 elections.

He says it beats ones imagination to comprehend the parameter used by Governor Nyesom Wike that gave him the deceptive conclusion and false impression that he is either destroying or capable of destroying the APC Structure in Rivers State.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze noted that it will amount to gross disappointment for the Governor to bank on the emptiness of the irrelevant and politically worthless former APC members whom he bought over to his side after they were swayed by his cash gifts running into millions of Naira, to destroy the Rivers APC, noting that the departure of those former APC members has very little or no negative impact on the stability of the party in the state.

He said the fact that the Governor used some political jobbers who marauded as party men to scuttle the chances of APC in the elections of 2015 and 2019 should not give him courage to think that same regrettable mistakes will ever be allowed to happen in 2023.

Those who left the APC are moles planted by Wike and what happened is simply that he took them back to his fold formally to show them appreciation for constituting themselves as nusiance to the progress of the party in the State and that does not qualify as defection because they were not part of the progressives in the first instance.

“Are you counting that these elements rejoining you in order to receive their pay for aiding you to continue to ruin the economy and future of Rivers State is what gives you the impression that you are destroying the APC Structure? If the answer is in the affirmative, then your stand becomes laughable as it doesn’t in any way portray that APC in Rivers State have been decimated.”

By retrieving some of these elements who have by their actions have lost political relevance so far politics is concerned in Rivers State you have only succeeded in making the Rivers State APC Structure stronger and well positioned to send you and your funny Group out from the Brick House and salvage the State from her present sorry State.

It is regrettable that God gave you a unique privilege to write your name in gold but see what you have done to yourself instead of being a Governor you turned yourself a laughing stock, an Entertainer and Nigeria Best Government Comedian. I don’t know if the elders amongst those that you entertain find time to counsel you on your rating in the eyes of the world.

Today instead of improving on what your predecessors have achieved for the State you only succeeded in taking the State many years aback in her drive to join other developed economies.

What Wike has failed to understand is that “Everybody leaves the ATM once it stops dispensing cash”. Once you are no longer in position to misuse Rivers State funds in currying favour and buying those that are purchasable, you will find out if truly those that are taking selfie with you are truly in love with your style of governance. It is matter of few months and your eyes will be clear.”

“I can now understand what one of the big fishes you feel that you have captured told me, “Eze, what Wike is dishing out to the public uncontrollably is Rivers State money and we are sons and daughters of Rivers State and entitled to those funds so if it means taking selfie with Wike to get our own portion of the fund then we will join him until such a time it becomes imperative for us to collectively join hands together to salvage the State” If this is the stand of most of these political Actors we will send more of them to you.”

Seriously, how do you crumble a party structure that has members of the Federal Lawmakers,. a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an Ambassador and person’s like Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside who recently emptied the PDP Structure in the Local Government Area of your imposed guber candidate. A party with the likes of Pastor Tonye Cole, Ambassador Ngofa, Hon. Ojukaye, Prof Ugboma, Dr. Asita, Chief Emeke Beke, Hon. Brown Onari, Dr. Innocent Barikor, Dr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo, Hon. Ike Chinwo, Dame Aleruchi CookeyGham, Hon. Dave Okumgba, Dr. Sokonte Davies, Hon. Henry Halliday, Hon. Barr Forgiven Amachree, Hon. Biokpomabo Awara, Lady Oby NDUKWE, Mrs. Beatrice Amobi Dappa, Mrs. Opem Udose, Gbarato Baridakara, Darlington Nwauju, Sam-Sam Etetegwung, Hon. Douglas WaSerite Dodiyi Manuel, Barr. Mrs. Winnie Morganson amongst other top party Chieftains and Stakeholders and thousands of credible personalities that you cannot purchase still members of the party.

On the other hand, Eze wish to know which political party the Governor is dumping these political commodities he has been purchasing from APC. Is it PDP that is no longer existing in Rivers State where the key strongholds have deserted the party. Or is Wike unaware that Senator Lee Maeba, Sir Celestine Omehia, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, Dr Abiye Sekibo former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chinyere Igweh including his former boss Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi have all deserted him so why plotting to crumble APC when he has failed to strengthen or keep his crumbling party structure intact and cohesive.

Eze counsels the Governor to continue to deceive the general public as if he is the sole determinant of how Rivers State and her people will vote in the 2023 general elections as in the next few weeks Nigerians will come to know that the so called PDP in Rivers State is just an empty structure without any sound political leader.

Eze expresses happiness over the untoward statement of Wike that while he is destroying the APC structure in the State some funny leaders of the party are hobnobbing and encouraging him in his weightless destructive acts. He assured that what most people fail to understand is that 2019 is not 2023, noting that River people have learnt lessons and are now ever ready to take on Wike and his conscienceless followers on every step to undermine the progressives party in Rivers State.