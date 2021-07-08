“You have saved Nigeria from disintegration,” Buhari tells Army

421 views | Francis Azuka | July 8, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure that human rights are respected by abiding to ethics and rules of engagement in the conduct of military operations.
The president stated this at the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration which was held at the Command Mess Abuja.
The president who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi said that it has become imperative to evolve new strategies and techniques while being proactive to winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians in the current phase of operations.
He enjoined the Nigerian Army to continue to collaborate and synergize with other Security Agencies in the country and with friendly nations facing similar challenges on security in order to enhance the current efforts.
“I am highly impressed with the conduct of military operation that flushed out the terrorists and criminals from their strongholds. You have saved Nigeria from disintegration and indeed the Nigerian people appreciate your noble sacrifices. “The President said.
He noted that despite the internal security challenges, the Army has to its credit, guaranteed an unshaken regional and international peace and security.
The President commended the joint efforts of the Armed Forces and the new interagency co-operations which have decimated the activities of terrorists and also given rise to the resumption of Government services and private businesses in areas hitherto controlled by insurgents.
Buhari expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support and understanding towards the Nigerian Armed Forces.
“This Government appreciates and commends recent efforts by Individuals, Community members, Traditional Leaders and numerous Civil Society Organizations, especially the Youths that are co-operating and supporting the Security agencies in exposing all Agents of destruction and instability in our polity.” he posited.
Remember me