A Nigerian man, Ikeazota Chibuike has recounted how he and his girlfriend broke up after he raised the issue of doing Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) on all children after they get married.

DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms.

Chibuike recounted in a tweet while reacting to a screenshot post by a user, John Doe.

The screenshot post was a chat between a married woman and another man who she was having an extra-marital affair with.

In the screenshot, the married woman was telling her secret lover how she feels each time they had sex in her matrimonial home, adding that her husband is too innocent to be treated that way.

The secret lover in response said even though he did not marry her, it does not mean he can not have access to her body and asked after “his” children.

She then replied that having children in her husband’s house does not make sense.

Taking to the comment section of the post, Chibuike said he once told his girlfriend that he must do a DNA test on all his children when they are married.

According to him, she replied that he does not trust her.

Chubuike added that he looked at her and told her that if she trusts herself, she will respect his decision.

They broke up after a month, he said.

He wrote, “I once told my girlfriend that I must do DNA tests on all my children when we are married, her reply was that I don’t trust her……I look at her and said, if you trust yourself, you will respect my decision. We broke up after one month.”