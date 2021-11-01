Professor Charles Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andy Ubah of forging his Secondary School Certificate.

Soludo, Ubah and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo debated live on Arise Television on Monday afternoon.

While fielding a question on Education, Soludo stated that Ubah had no school certificate adding that he forged his.

He went ahead to query Ubah who replied that he possesses a certificate and finished secondary school in 1974.

Ubah on the other hand said Soludo did nothing as the governor of the central bank of Nigeria, adding that he was the one who made the banker attain the position.

Watch the exchange below;