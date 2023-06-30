You Can’t be Catholic and Pro-Abortion – US Catholic Bishops 

Permit me to go historical. For the first 1054 years of Christianity, the only Church that existed in the world was the Catholic Church. The first schism occurred in the year 1054 AD when the then-mighty Russian Empire seeing gains in the politicization of religion, created the Eastern Orthodox Church with slightly separate rites for the conduct of its service.

The major break came in 1517 when the former German monk, Martin Luther formed the church after breaking away from the Catholic Church after it criticized her for the sale of indulgences for penance as a way of raising funds to rebuild the St. Peters Basilica.

Then came the formation of the Church of England or Anglican Church in 1534 by King Henry VIII who broke away after the Papacy denied him his divorce request from Catherine of Aragon. The schisms which created other denominations like the Baptists, Methodists or Wesleyan, Presbyterian, and then later the Pentecostals followed afterward.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

It is necessary to set the records straight to understand why the Catholic Church has remained firm and resolute in its sturdy opposition to the evil of abortion. It remains the source of Christianity and despite the pro-abortion leaning of some breakaway churches, it has shown that indeed its Apostles are the genuine successors of St. Peter whom Jesus Christ fondly called the Rock.

Life News reported that The US bishops rebuked a group of Catholic lawmakers in the House for signing a letter which claimed to invoke Catholic teaching in support of legal abortion.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, issued a joint corrective statement in response to the letter by Catholic Democrats.

“Members of Congress who recently invoked teachings of the Catholic faith itself as justifying abortion or supporting a supposed right to abortion grievously distort the faith. It is wrong and incoherent to claim that the taking of innocent human life at its most vulnerable stage can ever be consistent with the values of supporting the dignity and wellbeing of those in need,” the US bishops stated.

The bishops noted that the Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception.”

The bishops added that the defense of unborn children does not rest solely on religious doctrine or Church teaching alone. “The reality that the preborn are our living sisters and brothers is not only a matter of faith, but is attested to by science and sound reason,” the bishops stated.

The letter from the 30 self-processed Catholic Democrats decried that women were stripped of the “right” to abortion, escalating an “ongoing reproductive healthcare crisis in this country.”

It is scandalous for any American Catholic politician to even belong to the pro-abortion Democratic Party as its ideological leaning is in severe conflict with what the Holy Church stands for. Worse still is the attempt by the ‘Catholic’ Democratic Party Lawmakers to lobby the Church to change its long-held position which has pitched her against the politically correct establishment on the highly contentious issue of abortion. How tragic!

If you cannot take the heat then please don’t go to the kitchen. If you cannot be pro-life or conservative then please don’t secretly or openly identify as Catholic as the church doesn’t harbour a middle ground on abortion or the murder of the innocents. It is either you are conservative cum Catholic or you are pro-choice and non-Catholic. It doesn’t matter if you were born as one or even baptized and confirmed, there is no middle ground on this issue – You are either in or out.

It is sad that these Catholic politicians in Congress who have the rare opportunity to be the salt of the earth and light of the world prefer to bury their lamps under the woke bushels all in a bid to merely win elections at all costs. Gargantuan Shame!

I am very passionate about American politics and history; I have been following it with keen interest since the age of 10 when I read The History of the American Nation up till the Presidency of Ronald Reagan. My interest fuels by the fact that what happens in Washington DC affects the rest of the world, especially my beloved continent of Africa which has been badly hit by the global pro-abortion agenda which the Democratic party pushes as a core agenda of her foreign policy.

As a Pan-Africanist who wants the best for my emotionally scarred and psychologically battered continent, it is therefore not in the best interest of this continent for the Democratic Party to be in the White House in the first place because of its anti-African policies.

Conservatives irrespective of race in Uncle Sam should back the Republicans or Grand Old Party (GOP) back to power in 2024 and permanently retire Joe Biden or sleepy Joe with his murderous pro-abortion policies aimed at depopulating the world with Africa as a prime target as a result of the eugenicist bid to prevent her from emerging as a superpower.