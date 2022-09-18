Sunday Reflections

1. Jesus said to his disciples, “A rich man had a steward who was reported to him for squandering his property. He summoned him and said, ‘What is this I hear about you?

Prepare a full account of your stewardship, because you can no longer be my steward.’

The steward said to himself, ‘What shall I do, now that my master is taking the position of steward away from me? I am not strong enough to dig and I am ashamed to beg. I know what I shall do so that, when I am removed from the stewardship, they may welcome me into their homes.’ He called in his master’s debtors one by one.

To the first he said, ‘How much do you owe my master?’

He replied, ‘One hundred measures of olive oil.’ He said to him, ‘Here is your promissory note.

Sit down and quickly write one for fifty.’

Then to another the steward said, ‘And you, how much do you owe?’ He replied, ‘One hundred kors of wheat.’ The steward said to him, ‘Here is your promissory note; write one for eighty.’

And the master commended that dishonest steward for acting prudently. “For the children of this world are more prudent in dealing with their own generation than are the children of light.

I tell you, make friends for yourselves with dishonest wealth, so that when it fails, you will be welcomed into eternal dwellings. The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones. If, therefore, you are not trustworthy with dishonest wealth,

who will trust you with true wealth?

If you are not trustworthy with what belongs to another, who will give you what is yours? No servant can serve two masters. He will either hate one and love the other, or be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and mammon”(Lk16:1-13). Taken from today’s gospel for Sunday week 25C.

2. The love of money, is, according to St. Paul, the root of all evil. Today’s readings affirm the declaration of Paul about money. The first reading exposes the heart of greedy merchants who are eager to sell substandard goods to make money, to rob the poor of their hard earned wages by supplying them goods that are worthless at exorbitant prices. (Am 8:4-7)The prophet sees them as heartless merchants without conscience. The problem of greed is not limited to merchants. It equally affects those in public offices and government. For this reason the second reading appeals for prayer for those in authority (1 Tm 2:1-8). The gospel broadens the perspective further by giving a parable about an astute steward who knows how to use money to win lasting friends.

3. The gospel has two parts: the parable and it’s application. The parable speaks of a steward that was denounced for being wasteful. The steward was not fraudulent but his management of his master’s affairs was not following strict application of correct principles. When his enemies reported him to the master, the master readily passed judgement on him before ever giving him a hearing: “give me the account of your stewardship for you will no longer be my steward”. This puts the master in a bad light for basing his judgement on hearsay. The steward thought fast about his future and came up with an idea of how to use his last opportunity to secure a lasting friendship that will guarantee his future. He cancelled part of the debts owed to his master by some clients with the intention of securing a job from them once dismissed. The master discovered the shady deal and praised the steward for his shrewdness.

4. In the parable, the two protagonists were not figures to be imitated because neither the master nor the steward could pass as a model. But Jesus used them for the purpose of passing a message on how his followers should use riches. The steward knew that he can use a present opportunity to secure a future advantage. Here lies the message: how do the followers of Christ use the opportunity offered them by their riches to secure a place in eternity as the dishonest steward did? How do we use our riches as stewards of God’s gifts?

5. Today money has become the second oxygen for human life. It is sought for with every force and initiative. It is preferred to social justice and common good. The love and desire for money is the reason why Africa will remain underdeveloped. Why do we have bad roads? Why do we not have sufficient supply of electricity? Why do we not have standard health facilities? We know the answer. The money borrowed by government to provide the structures end up in individual pockets. Who are those individuals? The individuals are not pagans or atheists. They are practicing Christians and Moslems who actively worship their God. They appear to love God but they are wolves in sheep clothing. They are specialists in percentage cut in projects meant for the common good. They prefer to serve money than serve God and humanity. Today’s gospel sends a clear message against their hypocrisy: “you cannot serve God and Mammon.” These words of Jesus are the exact words they will hear on their day of leaving this world.

6. The parable calls you to order on different points: you must account for your stewardship one day. All the signatures that you put on papers must be accounted for. You must account for all the money you made, not only how you made them but also how you spend them. Jesus is clear in his advice: use money to win you friends so that when it will fail you you will be received into eternity. In other words, use money to do good. Your goodness will outlive your riches. Be generous with your riches because charity covers multitude of sins.

©Vita, 18/09/22.

anaehobiv@yahoo.com

*Thank God with me as I mark my 24th priestly ordination anniversary today 18/09/22*