Rev Dr. Vitalis Anaehobi May 28, 2023

You are the temple of the Holy Spirit

1. ✠ A reading from the holy Gospel according to John (Jn20:19-23). Taken from today’s gospel for pentecost Sunday.

On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, “Peace be with you.”

When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.”

And when he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them, and whose sins you retain are retained.”

