You Are Neither A Terrapin Nor A Tortoise

shy reptile, where do you dwell?

l scan your bony, leathery shell,

toothless horny beak, terrestrial,

trunk enclosing the head, limbs, tail,

believed to symbolize wisdom, fertility,

steadfastness, perseverance, tranquillity,

healing, time, water, nobility, civility, protection,

home and retreat, moon, longevity, transformation

aquatic, shy reptile, you coast coolly under water,

I see you absorb, sock up the sunshine on shore, drifter!

you transition back and forth: water, land as you lay eggs,

while dogs bark, fight, you don’t bite or tug at others’ legs,

how have you roamed the earth for nearly 220 million years?

land turtles can live up to 40 years, sea ones up to 80 years,

is it true that we, humans, are youngsters compared to you?

who teaches me to retreat to my shell? no to chaos… you!

your species spend most of their time in water, is that so?

and a number of your species have webbed feet, is that so?

you teach me how to endure the test of time, what an expert!

lovely land turtle, your sea cousins have flippers, right?

I saw your species, your water-loving cousins…terrapins!

they said while they live in swampy places, your cousins,

the tortoises, without webbed feet, are lovely land urchins

