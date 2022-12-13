Popular Yoruba gospel singer Yinka Ayefele is celebrating the 25th Anniversary Of his life-changing motor accident.

Yoruba gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, remembered the 25th anniversary of a car accident that deformed him and forced him into using a Wheelchair.

In his Thankful message to God, the singer shared photos of the horrible moments on his Instagram page.

“It’s exactly 25 years ago today. Just keep thanking God on my behalf. It was on the 12th of December 1997. My turning point. I shall forever be grateful to the owner of my destiny.”